U.S. Air Force base prepares unprecedented missile launch

Tuesday's test is in response to a growing threat from North Korea, which recently launched its third missile test in three weeks. The North's short-range ballistic missile traveled about 250 miles and splashed down in Japan's 'exclusive economic zone' – an area where commercial ships are known to operate. One analyst believes the test was designed to simulate a strike on an American military base. "It was apparently an operation for an attack on Iwakuni, which is a U.S. marine base in southwest Honshu island of Japan. This has become a routine accelerated launch schedule," said Patrick Cronin, senior advisor and senior director of the Asia-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a "New American Security. "In order to deter North Korea, we will take concrete action together with the United States," said Japanese Priminister Shinzo Abe. Experts said Japan and the U.S. could work together on cyber and missile action against North Korea, which could include shooting down North Korea's future test missiles."

Will it be sword rattling or will it be war with North Korea? And what about Russia, will they be gearing up for missal launches on Thule AF base?

Trump has backed away from our allies, never, under any circumstances, a good move.