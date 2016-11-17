Fences and Hedges, Robert Frost, and Border Control

I've been thinking about my courses in landscape design. They make me consider the issues of border control and also make me think of Robert Frost's poem, Mending Wall.

The very first thing we were taught to do is get a visceral feeling of the site, measure it, walk it, and 'feel' it, to qualify with a client what purposes certain areas will eventually take on. Do not put a hedge or a wall higher than 4 feet if the walk follows it closely. Over 4 feet gives a feeling of oppression. We went out and 'felt' the higher hedges and found this to be true. We were taught to delineate the perimeter for a client, with plant material, trees, or fences because apparently people have a need to see and know their boundaries. We 'felt' the long views that went on and on without visible perimeters. Those views were wonderful only as long as we had a personal perimeter closer to us. That was what made us 'feel' secure. Of course it is important to have a gate so we can leave our privacy and venture out to what beckons us, or to invite others into our private space.

Robert Frost questions the need for fences when there is nothing to keep in or to keep out. None the less, the neighbor makes repairs, "He moves in darkness as it seems to me, Not of woods only and the shade of trees. He will not go behind his father’s saying, And he likes having thought of it so well He says again, “Good fences make good neighbors.”

If a need to feel safe and secure is our collective weakness, to have control when it comes to invitations through the gate, then are walls and fences our strength? Are we satisfying an inner need that starts with all our doors, following outside and leaving our personal spaces, into our villages and towns, our houses of worship, our states, and all the way to our nation's borders?

Mending Wall, by Robert Frost

Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,

That sends the frozen-ground-swell under it

And spills the upper boulders in the sun,

And makes gaps even two can pass abreast.

The work of hunters is another thing:

I have come after them and made repair

Where they have left not one stone on a stone,

But they would have the rabbit out of hiding,

To please the yelping dogs.

The gaps I mean,

No one has seen them made or heard them made,

But at spring mending-time we find them there.

I let my neighbor know beyond the hill;

And on a day we meet to walk the line

And set the wall between us once again.

We keep the wall between us as we go.

To each the boulders that have fallen to each.

And some are loaves and some so nearly balls

We have to use a spell to make them balance:

‘Stay where you are until our backs are turned!’

We wear our fingers rough with handling them.

Oh, just another kind of outdoor game,

One on a side.

It comes to little more:

There where it is we do not need the wall:

He is all pine and I am apple orchard.

My apple trees will never get across

And eat the cones under his pines,

I tell him.

He only says, “Good fences make good neighbors”.

Spring is the mischief in me, and I wonder

If I could put a notion in his head:

“Why do they make good neighbors?

Isn’t it Where there are cows?

But here there are no cows.

Before I built a wall I’d ask to know

What I was walling in or walling out,

And to whom I was like to give offense.

Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,

That wants it down.” I could say “Elves” to him,

But it’s not elves exactly, and I’d rather

He said it for himself.

I see him there,

Bringing a stone grasped firmly by the top

In each hand, like an old-stone savage armed.

He moves in darkness as it seems to me,

Not of woods only and the shade of trees.

He will not go behind his father’s saying,

And he likes having thought of it so well

He says again, “Good fences make good neighbors.”

Do they?