New study reveals worriers and over-thinkers tend to have high IQs and are linked to creative genius

New research reveals people who worry and experience high anxiety tend to have high IQs and are quite visionary. And I choose to believe that data is true, don’t you? I mean, after all, there should be some payoff for tension and stress. And as a bonus: we now have a good comeback line for the Apple Jacks who like telling us to, “Chill out.” (Or in some extreme cases, “Chill the f*ck out!”)

Expert neurobiologist Dr. Adam Perkins of King's College in London writes:

“It occurred to me that if you happen to have a preponderance of negatively hued self-generated thoughts, due to high levels of spontaneous activity in the parts of the medial prefrontal cortex that govern conscious perception of threat and you also have a tendency to switch to panic sooner than average people, due to possessing especially high reactivity in the basolateral nuclei of the amygdale, then that means you can experience intense negative emotions even when there's no threat present. This could mean that for specific neural reasons, high scorers on neuroticism have a highly active imagination, which acts as a built-in threat generator."

I’m listening.