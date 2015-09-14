What candidates can bring to the debate

With the excepting of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), the campaign’s Eddie Haskell who fawns over Donald Trump, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who has tried to steer clear of him, most every contender in the GOP presidential field has landed a blow or two against Trump.

They, collectively, have rebuked him for misogyny, racism, xenophobia, ignorance, arrogance, inconsistency and more. Pundits obsessed with meaningless national polls are convinced this is not working, but in fact each candidate in his or her way is building the case against Trump. They are working to limit his appeal and to throw him off his game.

Sure enough, by week’s end he was hitting potholes. He insulted Carly Fiorina’s appearance and denied doing it — to the eye-rolling of the media and opponents. He eventually admitted he made the remark in the context of being an “entertainer,” raising the question whether he is running for commander in chief or creating a reality show.

He bombed in a speech to a pro-Ukraine conference. The Hill reported:

Donald Trump delivered an address at a pro-Ukraine conference on Friday, calling President Obama “not strong” and saying Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not respect our president.” More notable than what he said, however, was the way he said it. Giving his speech via satellite feed, Trump spoke slowly, put heightened emphasis on his words and took long pauses between each sentence, evidently under the impression that he had to wait for translators to interpret his remarks to the audience. “You need not wait for any translation,” one of the conference moderators said at one point.

And then there was his recycled 2013 tweet on 9/11, which chose the anniversary of the deaths of 3000 Americans to lash out at “losers” and “haters.” (“I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”) What a piece of work he is. (It’s not a “special” day like a birthday; it is a solemn remembrance and opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of fellow Americans.)