Here are the greatest, classiest verses in the Trump Bible

Mon Aug 31, 2015
A hashtag has taken over political Twitter of the last few days. It's called #TrumpBible.

The hashtag/meme was launched to poke fun at Trump's failure to name his favorite Bible verse -- even as he says it's his favorite book -- along with his penchant for hyperbole and judging everyone based on his or her business acumen and negotiating skills.

Scribe: Which is the greatest commandment? Jesus: Sit down. Nobody called on you. Go back to Jerusalem.

"The Samaritans are dirty and low class. They're not sending us their best people." 

I would have rebuilt the walls of Jericho and made the Canaanites pay for it

There are many more!

