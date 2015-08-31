Here are the greatest, classiest verses in the Trump Bible

A hashtag has taken over political Twitter of the last few days. It's called #TrumpBible.

The hashtag/meme was launched to poke fun at Trump's failure to name his favorite Bible verse -- even as he says it's his favorite book -- along with his penchant for hyperbole and judging everyone based on his or her business acumen and negotiating skills.

Scribe: Which is the greatest commandment? Jesus: Sit down. Nobody called on you. Go back to Jerusalem. "The Samaritans are dirty and low class. They're not sending us their best people." I would have rebuilt the walls of Jericho and made the Canaanites pay for it

There are many more!