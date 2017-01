I see that my article was taken down. It was the one about Trump saying, "Treat them like shit." He was speaking of women in general. I am sorry if it offended anyone, but in truth it is Trump who offends. I was just the messenger.

UPDATE:

It has been restored: http://diane-whitedove1.newsvine.com/_news/2015/08/10/33759468-you-have-to-treat-em-like-shit-before-megyn-kelly-trump-dumped-wine-on-a-female-reporter-the-daily-beast