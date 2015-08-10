'You Have to Treat 'Em like @!$%#': Before Megyn Kelly, Trump Dumped Wine on a Female Reporter - The Daily Beast

Attacking women for doing their jobs is nothing new for The Donald. In fact, it’s his M.O.

Long before Donald Trump verbally attacked Megyn Kelly for doing her job, the billionaire physically went after a female journalist whom he hated.

Not only does Trump behave toward women in degrading ways, he is proud to do so.

(The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment by The Daily Beast.)

In 1990, Brenner profiled Trump and then-wife Ivana for Vanity Fair, brutally detailing the dissolution of their marriage.

“How can you say you love us? You don’t love us! You don’t even love yourself. You just love your money,” 12-year-old Donald Jr. told his father, according to Brenner’s profile.

“What kind of son have I created?” Trump’s mother, Mary, reportedly asked Ivana.

During the divorce proceeding that followed, Ivana in a sworn deposition accused Trump of "violating" her during sex, which she once used the word “rape” to describe. (Trump called the accusation “obviously false” and Ivana distanced herself from her own statement last month.)

Trump’s history of misogyny is not limited to Kelly, Brenner, and Ivana. For decades, he has degraded and objectified women, from Rosie O’Donnell to his own daughter, Ivanka.

Trump even admitted this was his M.O.

"You have to treat 'em like shit," Trump told friend Philip Johnson, according to New York.

"You'd make a good mafioso," Johnson replied.

"One of the greatest," The Donald assured him.

Treating women like shit. Some things never change.