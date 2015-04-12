Fatal shootings by on-duty police officers: An analysis

Among the thousands of fatal shootings at the hands of police since 2005, only 54 officers have been charged, a Post analysis found. Most were cleared or acquitted in the cases that have been resolved.

“They are used to giving commands and people obeying,” said Stinson, who previously worked as a police officer. “They don’t like it when people don’t listen to them, and things can quickly become violent when people don’t follow their orders.”

http://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/investigative/2015/04/11/thousands-dead-few-prosecuted/?wpisrc=al_alert