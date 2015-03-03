Delhi rapist blames victim for being out at night

One of the men convicted of the gang-rape and murder of an Indian student that shocked the world has said he blames the victim for "roaming around at night".

The comments are made in a documentary to be screened on International Women's Day.

Mukesh Singh, who was sentenced to death for his crimes, said the victim should not have been out at night, and should not have resisted the attack on a moving bus in 2012.

"You can't clap with one hand -– it takes two hands. A decent girl won't roam around at 9 o'clock at night," he said in an interview for "India's Daughter", a BBC documentary to be broadcast on Sunday.

"A girl is far more responsible for rape than a boy. About 20 per cent of girls are good."

The 23-year-old physiotherapy student died from her injuries 13 days after she was savagely attacked on her way home from the cinema with a male friend on December 16, 2012.

Before her death she was able to speak to police about the crime, which caused outrage across the world and triggered mass protests in India.